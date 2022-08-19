NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Senior League World Series Champion team from Fleet Park Little League in Norfolk will be honored at Friday’s Tides game at Harbor Park.

The team will be celebrated during a ceremony before the 7:05 p.m. game against the Durham Bulls. WAVY’s Hayley Milon will also be there to throw out the first pitch.

The first 2,500 fans 18 and older will also get a special Tides Carhartt-style hat, sponsored by WAVY.

Fleet Park stormed through the U.S. side of the bracket at the World Series earlier this month in South Carolina and beat Texas 2-1 to win the U.S. championship before falling in the final championship game to Puerto Rico 10-5.

“It was life-changing,” said shortstop Jack Bonney.

The team of 13-year-olds to 16-year-olds from Maury High School, Granby High School and Greenbrier Christian School then returned home on August 8 to a large group of supporters, with a welcome brigade of firetrucks.

Many tickets for the game were still available Friday ahead of the game via Ticketmaster.