NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s CJ Beasley was a champion hurdler at Maury High School, but the “Myrtle Hurdle” might arguably be his greatest hurdling feat yet.

With his team down two points Saturday night with under 40 seconds to go, Beasley took flight over 5-foot-11 defender Justin Birdsong for a game-sealing, 24-yard touchdown run for Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers went on to win 34-30 over conference rival Georgia Southern and improve to 5-0 on the season. There were a lot of other really great plays that night, because surprisingly it only landed at No. 8 on SportCenter’s Top 10.

Beasley, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound redshirt sophomore, is now leading the team in rushing yards, with 416 on the season. He’s taken over most of the rushing duties as the Chanticleers battle multiple injuries at running back, with 72 run attempts on the year and an average of 5.7 yards per carry.

He enrolled early at Coastal in January 2020, after leading Maury to its first state football championship in eight decades in 2019. He redshirted that year, one in which Coastal went 11-1 and hosted College Gameday.

Beasley played in 11 games last season, with 14 rushes for 47 yards and one touchdown, as Coastal went 11-2 and won their bowl game. Then in the spring of 2022, he was named Most Improved Running Back after spring practices.

He and the Chanticleers could be 6-0 when they face Beasley’s hometown team in Old Dominion on Oct. 15 for homecoming. That game will at noon in Conway, South Carolina, and televised on ESPNU.

Coastal then faces two tough fellow Sun Belt East rivals in Marshall and Appalachian State, and caps the season at UVA and JMU. The Dukes and Chanticleers are both outside the AP Top 25, and the only two undefeated “Group of 5” teams remaining in FBS.