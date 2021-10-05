Zoolumination: Virginia Zoo to host nighttime drive-thru

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Come November, Virginia Zoo will be hosting different kinds of animals — the inflatable ones.

“Zoolumination” is coming to the Zoo with the facility’s first-ever “zoo drive-thru” as guests watch the inflatable animal sculptures come to life accompanied with their own specific audio story.

Zoo guests will be able to walk through the attraction both during the day and night.

Daytime walkthroughs run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Costs are included with general admission into the facility. Zoo Members will have free admission and advance registration is required.

Nighttime Drive-thru Time & Cost

Nighttime Weekday (Sun–Thurs), 5 – 9 pm: Members: $35 per vehicle, Non-members: $45 per vehicle

Nighttime Weekend (Fri–Sat), 5 – 11 pm: Members: $40 per vehicle, Non-members: $50 per vehicle

For more information regarding the event, click here.