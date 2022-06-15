NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The beloved ZooGrooves concert series is returning this year to the Virginia Zoo.

This Saturday’s event, June 18, will be the first in a series of after-hours concerts after a two-year hiatus. The concert will feature emerging bands and artists from the Hampton Roads region.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and select animal trails will be open until 7:30 pm. Music in the Event Pavilion and Field begins at 6 p.m.

Visitors are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music under the stars. Beer and wine will be available, and food trucks will be on site.

Cost

$10.95 for Zoo Member Adult

$5.95 for Zoo Member Child

$15.95 for Non-member Adult

$10.95 Non-member Child

Concert dates:

June 18: Pay Rent Brass Band with opener Fusion Groove

July 23 and August 20: Musical acts announced soon

Those wishing to buy tickets in advance can CLICK HERE.