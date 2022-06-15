NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The beloved ZooGrooves concert series is returning this year to the Virginia Zoo.
This Saturday’s event, June 18, will be the first in a series of after-hours concerts after a two-year hiatus. The concert will feature emerging bands and artists from the Hampton Roads region.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and select animal trails will be open until 7:30 pm. Music in the Event Pavilion and Field begins at 6 p.m.
Visitors are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music under the stars. Beer and wine will be available, and food trucks will be on site.
Cost
- $10.95 for Zoo Member Adult
- $5.95 for Zoo Member Child
- $15.95 for Non-member Adult
- $10.95 Non-member Child
Concert dates:
- June 18: Pay Rent Brass Band with opener Fusion Groove
- July 23 and August 20: Musical acts announced soon
Those wishing to buy tickets in advance can CLICK HERE.