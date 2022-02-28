YWCA working to fight racism with new project

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The local chapter of a national organization known for working to help and empower women is also working to fight racism.

The YWCA has had a chapter in Hampton Roads for more than 100 years.

Chief Executive Officer Michelle Ellis Young says without Black history, they wouldn’t be here.

In 1908, Black philanthropist Laura E. Titus opened what would be known as the Phyllis Wheatley YWCA Branch.

Now, the YWCA, the Chrysler Museum, and Teens With a Purpose is telling that story.

Photo of Laura Titus Courtesy of the YWCA South Hampton Roads

“That project allows us to reconcile our history and truly do the work required in the community when we talk about building an anti-racist community,” Ellis Young said.

The project is an exhibit at the Chrysler Museum, which will be on display until March 13 –– but that’s not the only work being done.

Ellis Young says they’ll continue to help those impacted by domestic and gender-based violence through their services, which also allows them to help with anti-racist work.

She believes they have a unique opportunity to heal hurting communities.

“You think about the saying hurt people hurt people and trauma looks just like that. Those who have been traumatized make a decision. You either go the way of the trauma or go against it to do better. Racism works the same way. You either become ingrained in what’s been put in you or train toward becoming a better person,” she said.

The YWCA is offering a number of upcoming programs such as Stand Against Racism, which will feature education and talks on living wages, representation in film and TV, reproductive rights, and critical race theory.

Ellis Young says the program will not only provide information but challenge attendees to do something with the knowledge.

She says fighting racism starts at home and believes the work they’re doing will lead toward a more equitable, just world.

“At the heart of people, everyone deserves three things- courtesy, dignity, and respect. If we can get to that point as a community, we’ll get further along than when we started,” she said.

To learn more about Stand Against Racism and to register, click here.