YWCA to open new domestic violence shelter in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new domestic violence shelter will soon open in Norfolk. The YWCA plans to double its current space, which is currently spread out among three buildings.

The new building, currently under renovation, is what the staff calls a “diamond in the rough.” But with some hard work it’s going to shine and light the way for families who are in dark place.

“It could be anybody; it could be any woman no matter your socio-economic … no matter anything,” said YWCA Marketing Director Qwayshawn Adams.

She and Director of Development Allie Howe showed 10 On Your Side the space, which includes 22 bedrooms on two floors where they can house 60 people.

Last year, they housed 400 families, but had more than 2,000 that needed help.

“We actually spent over $100,000 on hotel bills alone and as a non-profit we like to spend all of our resources on actually helping the clients,” Adams said.

In the new space, she said they’ll be able to provide that help more efficiently. That means there will be no more driving around town to drop off diapers or visit clients. Case managers and other support staff will all be in the same place.

“That way our clients can just kind of walk into the hallway and get access to all the services that they may need,” Howe said.

When the construction dust settles, they’ll start to make this house a home.

They are seeking donations of new mattresses, bras, underwear and socks. Howe said they also need groups to adopt a bedroom. “They’ll pick from a tranquil color scheme, a place that’s kind of soothing, and then they can do the shopping.”

They hope to have the work done and doors open by the end of November, before the holiday rush that typically leads to a full house in the shelter.