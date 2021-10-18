YWCA South Hampton Roads to host candlelight vigil to honor victims of domestic violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-Britney Spears' public battle to get control of her life back put a spotlight on the need for widespread reform, according to advocates. Now, a new report finds Virginia's system for handling cases like this is flawed.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) told lawmakers on Monday that the private adult guardianship system in Virginia is “wholly inadequate” to protect against abuse, neglect and exploitation.