YWCA South Hampton Roads to host candlelight vigil to honor victims of domestic violence

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — YWCA South Hampton Roads will host a community candlelight vigil to highlight domestic violence awareness.

The Community Candlelight Vigil event is set for Thursday, October 21. Officials say the event is open to all community members in South Hampton Roads whose lives have been touched by violence and specifically domestic and sexual violence.

This event, hosted from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 500 E. Plume St., Norfolk, will be an hour dedicated to those who survived and those who were lost to the impact of violence.

