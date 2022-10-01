NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The YWCA of South Hampton Roads hosted a women’s safety workshop Saturday in Norfolk.

The free workshop took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 8918 Tidewater Drive.

The Norfolk Family Justice Center, Norfolk Police Department, G.R.O.W. Center and Torrie’s Bootcamp helped with the event and worked to create a safe space for women in the community.

The workshop was open to ages 13 and older and taught women how to protect themselves. All of the proceeds from the workshop went to the G.R.O.W. Foundation.