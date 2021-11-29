Youth resume, interview skills virtual workshop scheduled for Tuesday in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Parks and Recreation is partnering with Sum It Up LLC to hold a youth resume and interview skills workshop on Tuesday.
The Norfolk Emerging Leaders (NEL) Virtual Youth Resume and Interview Skills Workshop will be held virtually from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
It is open to those ages 16 to 21 who are looking for a job.
The workshop will cover:
- Helpful resume and interview tips
- How to get a jump start on a future career
- Summer youth employment opportunities with the City of Norfolk
Click here for information on how to sign up.
