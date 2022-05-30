NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Community members hope to give young people a seat at the table to discuss how to address gun violence in their community.

A number of community groups will be in attendance for the Stop the Violence Community Youth Forum, as well as Norfolk police and Norfolk State University police. Organizers like Bilal Muhammad from the Stop the Violence Team say the hope is to show young people other ways to stay engaged and out of harm’s way.

“The streets are not going to make it,” said Muhammad. “It’s all about our youth.”

Salvation Army Capt. Nathan Bridges says they want to provide young people with a comfortable, open platform to discuss what’s going on in their community.

“To allow them to have a voice in this conversation as well so it’s not just us making decisions for them, but they really can be on the ground and […] be advocates for themselves as a voice,” he said. “Allow the city leaders to hear straight from them.”

Part of the challenge for organizers is hoping city leaders will come out to hear from not just community groups, but some of the youngest victims of gun violence in the city.

“We want the leaders to give input, to be inspired by our youth, the direction they’re trying to go in. And they need the leaders to encourage them and to help facilitate a better direction for their future,” said Muhammad.

They hope young people contribute to the conversation as much as they learn from others during it.

“Peer pressure is a very strong motivator with our youth and they can either have peer pressure from a negative perspective or hopefully, what we’re trying to bring, is peer pressure from a positive perspective,” said Bridges.

The forum, which is open to the public, is Saturday, June 4 from 2-5 p.m. at the Kroc Center Gym in Norfolk.