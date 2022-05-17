NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two days after gunfire broke out at a vigil in Norfolk over the weekend, local leaders want to take back the community, starting with Young Terrace.

The housing complex’s administrative team held a meeting at the neighborhood’s recreation center Tuesday asking people how they can improve the community.

“I’ve had friends killed in front of my face. You understand what I’m saying? So what’s next? When you go through trauma living day to day in your own house in your own community,” said one woman as she addressed Young Terrace management.

Safety, mental health and more activities for the community were some of the biggest topics in the first group meeting since the pandemic put them on hold almost two years ago.

Since the start of the new year, there have been 66 shootings in Norfolk with seven of them in Young Terrace. Of the seven, two were fatal.

“It was imperative to have this conversation, to come up with solutions. I’m glad the tenants came out. The ones that did, they spoke up,” said Shannon Scott, who serves on the community’s administrative team.

Those who came out asked for cameras in the area to catch crime, more police presence on Whitaker Lane as children walk to school and more community resources and activities.

“Kids have to have a sense of being a child and they don’t have that anymore,” said Shana Turner of Hampton Roads Mothers Against Senseless Killings.

Turner lost her own son to gun violence in December 2017.

“Everything that they’re saying is true, and this is the reason why, and in order to break the cycle they have to come together,” Turner explained.

Next month’s meeting doesn’t have a set date yet but Young Terrace management said they’ll have Hampton Roads Workforce Council and mental health resources available for those who are interested.

“Their voice counts. They matter and they need to voice their concerns and show them, show the city of Norfolk, that they are people as well. They matter,” Scott said.