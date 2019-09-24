Young boys who stole tip jar make amends with community service

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Tip jars not only show appreciation for someone’s hard work, but those in the service industry depend on that money to make ends meet.



So when thieves swipe it, it hits close to home.

Someone stole tip money from the Muddy Paws in Norfolk off of Hampton Boulevard Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m.

But this story comes with a surprising twist.

The owner did not call the police; she instead offered them an alternative.

“It was an invasion, and we felt just invaded upon and violated.”

Mary Ann Jacobson, owner of the Muddy Paws, says she was appalled when she saw the surveillance video.

“Three gentlemen young men came in and saw the tip jar sitting on the counter and decided to take the tips, and everyone that worked so hard were pretty upset that the money was stolen,” she said.

They walk in and you can even see one of them put it under their shirt

However, thanks to the power of social media, once the videos were posted, it wasn’t long before the boys were back in the store.

“They were recognized by their grandmother, so grandma brought one of the young men in and he brought the other two with them, so luckily they apologized,” said Ashley Horne.

“They asked me if I would like to prosecute and I think I said absolutely not. I think we can take care of this on our own,” said Jacobson.

How, you ask? By returning the money and doing some community service.

“They came up here and cleaned up our parking lot for us around the building,” said Horne.



“They were very polite, very eager to help. They loved all the dogs that were coming in, so it was nice to see them in a different light,” she added.

So why this punishment instead of involving the police?

“I just thought that they would learn more of a lesson by having them come in and doing some community service working and cleaning around the building seeing how how everyone works for their money,” said Jacobson.

Mary Ann says she definitely saw something change for these boys.

“They felt that they learned a lesson and they knew they did a wrong thing and wanted to make it right and we really appreciated it. They actually have asked to volunteer here I think that says a lot for those three boys,” she added.