Young boy’s legacy lives on with massive hospital toy drive

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Not every child can go home for the holidays. Some of them have to stay in the hospital for round-the-clock treatment.

However, a special program — started by a 12-year-old patient whose life was claimed by stage 4 neuroblastoma in November 2018 — is putting smiles on children’s faces.

On Monday, parents and children lined up for hours to enter into a magical room on the sixth floor of the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. The room was filled with lots of toys — and lots of love — thanks to a little boy and former patient, Wes Pak.

Nine years ago, Krista Pak’s son Wes was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma. Pak says the boy had a mission to deliver toys to children in the hospital. That mission has continued even after Wes’ death through the Wes Strong Foundation.

“We want to make sure the holidays are as worry-free as possible,” Pak said. “He saw all of his friends in [the] clinic undergoing treatment like he was, and he wanted to do something for them for the holidays, so he started taking the toys out of his toy box that he wanted to give to his friends.”

Pak says the idea started with a few donations, but has grown to a major project with hundreds of families receiving thousands of toys.

“It’s really my therapy. Losing Wes was devastating for me, he was my whole world, he was my first born child,” she said.

Children like Dwayae Jones, diagnosed with sickle cell, are smiling because of Wes’ mission.

“I just feel happy. I feel excited to pick out toys for me and [my] siblings,” Jones said.

Jones was accompanied by volunteer Joy Martinez. Last year, Martinez was at the toy drive and picked out toys for her own children as her daughter underwent chemotherapy at the hospital.

“I came and the generosity was overwhelming. It gave me hope during some dark times,” Martinez said. “Just when you think you are alone in this fight, there are people swooping down to come surround you with love and support.”

It’s all thanks to a young boy who had a big dream, a young boy who may not be here today, but who continues to remind children and their families they are strong — “Wes Strong.”

For more information: https://wesstrong.org/