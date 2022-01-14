You can help pick the name for Virginia’s newest baby giraffe

The giraffe baby born at the Virginia Zoo on Dec. 28, 2021 (Photo courtesy: Virginia Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk has opened up voting for the name of its newest Masai giraffe, a male calf born Dec. 28.

The zoo said it had narrowed down the final choices to five options:

• Kuzco

• Mchango (which means sand in Swahili because he really likes playing with the sand)

• Milton

• Neville

• Norman

Those who want to vote can do so by giving the zoo a $5 donation online.

Those who have tickets to the zoo can also vote in-person at the zoo’s gift shop for a donation of any amount.

All funds raised from the naming process will go to the Zoo’s Act for Wildlife Fund.

The zoo will announce the baby giraffe’s name on Facebook on Jan. 20.

Tickets to the zoo can be reserved at virginiazoo.org.

Click here to vote/donate online.