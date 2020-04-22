YMCA of South Hampton Roads goes virtual with online classes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Although the doors for the YMCA facilities are locked, staff has been busy making sure they still reach members.

More than 200 on-demand videos are now available on the wellness center’s website.

“We’re in the area where it’s all about social distance, social distance, but that doesn’t mean we can’t socially interact with our members,” said Daniel O’Connor, the association director for health and wellness programs.

O’Connor says once the pandemic started to hit, the YMCA immediately began thinking of ways to keep staff and members engaged.

“We have members that want to work out and have that interaction but for mental health, too. Imagine if you’re a member and cooped up in your house and can’t do anything? That can weigh on you, too. We look at that like let’s be that champion for our paid members. We’re here for you,” he said.

In addition to the on-demand videos, the YMCA is providing 65 live courses throughout the week.

The 250-plus videos don’t just include workout videos but cooking, story time, and senior hangouts.

O’Connor says they wanted to include a variety because the Y means different things to different people.

“The YMCA is more than a gym and a swim. We do have members, seniors, that come and sit in the coffee area and want to chit chat. We have kids come for the stay and play. We feel like we have that responsibility to carry on those activities virtually,” he said.

On top of providing activities virtually, the YMCA has stepped up in other aspects to help the community.

They have used many of their locations as a collection and distribution spot for meals in a partnership with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

O’Connor says some of their childcare facilities are still open to help care for the children of essential workers. The YMCA is also working with Trinity Church to provide daily devotionals.

“We’re constantly having communications with community leaders and say what can the Y do? What can we provide? We want to be a partnership for everyone because we know we’re a big part of this community,” he said.

O’Connor hopes this shows members they’re appreciative of their support during this time. He believes that virtual fitness won’t go away anytime soon.

“Even when we start slowly opening up, we’re still going to provide this virtual Y. It’s still going to be there for as long as it’s meant to be,” he said.

O’Connor thinks we’ll see more personal training sessions and consultations happen virtually after the pandemic is over.

If you are a member of the YMCA and want to access the on-demand videos, all you have to do is use your barcode number.

If you’re not a member, don’t worry. O’Connor says guests can still participate.

