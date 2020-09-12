Yes — Something’s happening at Harbor Park Saturday. Let’s get steppin’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Harbor Park, home to AAA baseball’s Norfolk Tides, has largely been a ghost town since the coronavirus pandemic forced management to cancel the season. But, this weekend, the gates to the stadium will open up and welcome you — if you want a different kind of workout and want to support a great cause.

Folks at the Up Center believe Harbor Park is the perfect location for their annual Step Up for the Up Center stair climb and fundraiser.

“We’re going to be climbing the entire third base section on the second level. So, people will be able to go up and down about 10 times and they can do that as many times as the want to complete their climb of the tallest building in Virginia, which is the Weston,” says Katie McCarthy, the Up Center’s marketing manager.

In past years, Step Up for the UP Center attracted hundreds of people, including WAVY’s Don Roberts, who climbed Westin tower’s 37 flights in teams or individually. The close quarters of the tower’s stairwell weren’t an option this year.

So, what about the crowds that are anticipated at Harbor Park? What protocols will be in place to keep steppers and other supporters safe?

“We will be taking temperature checks for every person that enters the park,” McCarthy said, adding that anyone testing above 100.5 won’t be admitted.

“We’re also requiring everyone to wear masks while you’re in the park. And the only time you can take it off is when you are actually participating in your climb. We’ll be enforcing 10 feet of physical distance. And we’ll also be capping each time slot at about 40 people to make sure that we are complying with the governor’s orders.”

Hey, let’s not forget the reason behind Step Up for the Up Center.

“TEAM UP” mentoring is WAVY’s Don Roberts’ favorite program.

McCarthy says “all of the funds from Step Up will go to the Up Center and will support all of our programs to provide critical services to children and families and people with disabilities all across Hampton Roads.”

Step Up for the Up Center at Harbor Park starts Saturday at 8 a.m. for the first wave of participants. The second wave begins at 9:30 a.m.

And, yes, you can sign up Saturday morning at Harbor Park.

Have fun, get some fresh air, exercise, and know that your time and money are making a difference in our community.

