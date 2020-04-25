World Veterinary Day: Virginia Zoo celebrates Dr. Colleen Clabbers!

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As today marks World Veterinary Day, the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk took to social media to celebrate one of its own!

Dr. Colleen Clabbers, a Pennsylvania native, joined the team as a veterinarian three years ago and has been doing amazing work every day since.

Clabbers oversees the health and wellness of over 500 animals as well as a team of vet techs and a commissary keeper, according to the Zoo’s blog.

She is responsible for the Zoo’s Animal Wellness Campus which is an 11,000 square foot medical center. The center is full service and offers surgery, treatments, a diet kitchen, playgrounds, and is home to the ZooLive! stage.

“I became a veterinarian in 2014, but have worked in the zoological field since 2006. I began my career as a zoo veterinary technician and spent 4 years caring for various species. I loved it so much that I decided to challenge myself in a different way and become more involved in the medicine aspect,” said Dr. Clabbers on the Zoo’s website.

She continued, “I love to systematically work through cases and I especially enjoy witnessing improvements after treatments are initiated. Working with animals is a bit of a puzzle. You can’t really ask them what is wrong, so you have to piece together parts of your physical exam and diagnostic results to establish a treatment plan.”

Clabbers specializes in exotic animals with the goal to conserve the future of the species and enjoys working with hoof stock, especially giraffes.

