NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A world-famous British yacht is headed to Norfolk.

Maiden is set to arrive at Nauticus’ pier on Friday, May 27. Her arrival is part of her world tour to raise awareness for girls’ education in STEM fields. Maiden’s crew was the first all-female team to participate in the Whitbread Round the World Race.

The crew has now become global ambassadors for the empowerment of women and girls in education.

On May 27 and 28, Nauticus will screen the award-winning documentary “Maiden” in the Living Sea Landing Theater at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The film follows the original crew as they competed in 1989, battling the elements and sexism.

Maiden is currently sailing around the world to promote The Maiden Factor which is a non-profit which supports girls’ education and gender equality.

Community members are invited to welcome Maiden at 12 p.m. on May 27 when she docks. Visiting the Maiden is free and advance registration will be required to board. Spots can be reserved here.



Masks will be required by all visitors aboard the vessel.