NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are asking for the public’s help to find 70-year-old Mary Ann Thompson.

She was last seen Wednesday in the 6300 block of Alexander Street, near Strand Street in the Norview area.

Thompson is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink flannel shirt, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

Police say Thompson suffers from late-stage dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Police encourage anyone who might have seen Thompson to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.