Woman sustains non life-threatening injuries during shooting on Manson St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was injured following a weekend shooting in Norfolk.

Police got the call for the incident just after 10 p.m. on July 11 regarding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Liberty Street.

The woman was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Further investigations revealed that the initial incident occurred in the 1600 block of Manson Street and the victim was relocated to Liberty Street to call police.

Police the incident is still under investigation.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.