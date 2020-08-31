Woman sustains life-threatening injuries following Granby Street shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman with life-threatening injuries on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Granby Street in Norfolk.

Police say a person of interest was detained.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for her injuries and her current condition is not known at this time.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Granby Street. A woman was taken to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. A person of interest has been detained. Call came in around 7:30 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/JBt9Epa7PR — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 31, 2020

This is a breaking news story.

Latest News