Woman sustains life-threatening injuries following Granby Street shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman with life-threatening injuries on Sunday night.
Officers responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Granby Street in Norfolk.
Police say a person of interest was detained.
The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for her injuries and her current condition is not known at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
