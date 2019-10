NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday evening.

Norfolk Police confirm they responded to a home in the 800 block of Lincoln Street around 6:20 p.m. for a gunshot disturbance.

Officers arrived to find a 24-year-old woman who had been shot. Police said her injury is not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.