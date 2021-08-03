Woman shot Monday night on E. Olney Road in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot late Monday night on E. Olney Road in Norfolk.

Police say they were notified around 11;30 p.m. for the shooting in the 800 block. The woman’s gunshot wound was considered non life-threatening and she was taken to the hospital.

Several vehicles and a home were also struck by gunfire.

No suspect information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to a double shooting not far away in the 1500 block of O’Keefe Street. Two men had life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it’s unclear if the two shootings are related.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10