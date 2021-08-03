Woman shot Monday night on E. Olney Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot late Monday night on E. Olney Road in Norfolk.

Police say they were notified around 11;30 p.m. for the shooting in the 800 block. The woman’s gunshot wound was considered non life-threatening and she was taken to the hospital.

Several vehicles and a home were also struck by gunfire.

No suspect information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to a double shooting not far away in the 1500 block of O’Keefe Street. Two men had life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it’s unclear if the two shootings are related.