NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday night on B Avenue in Norfolk.
Police say it happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 700 block of B Avenue, just off Church Street. The woman was found with gunshot wounds, but police believe they were not life-threatening.
No other information has been released at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.