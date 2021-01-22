Woman shot, injured Thursday in Norfolk

Police investigate a shooting on Hayes Street in Norfolk the morning of Sept. 9, 2020 (WAVY photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a woman was shot and injured Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Granby Street for a report of a gunshot victim around 8:20 p.m.

They arrived and found the woman. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Initial investigation shows the shooting happened in the 200 block of Bute Street. The woman then relocated to the 500 block of Granby Street to call 911.

The investigation is ongoing.