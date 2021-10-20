Woman shot at Food Lion on Tidewater Drive following argument

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are investigating an early afternoon shooting that sent one lady to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to Norfolk police, the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Food Lion in the 3500 block of Tidewater Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a woman who was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Following a preliminary investigation, police have determined the victim and the suspect were having a verbal argument prior to the shooting.  

The investigation is ongoing.

