Woman shot at Food Lion on Tidewater Drive following argument

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are investigating an early afternoon shooting that sent one lady to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
According to Norfolk police, the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Food Lion in the 3500 block of Tidewater Drive.
When police arrived on the scene, they located a woman who was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.
Following a preliminary investigation, police have determined the victim and the suspect were having a verbal argument prior to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
