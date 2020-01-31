Woman hit by car seriously injured in Norview area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in the Norview area of the city.

The woman wasa pedestrian in the 6100 block of Sewells Point Road just before 8 a.m. when she was struck.

Police say they have spoken to the vehicle’s driver. They have not released any information pertaining to the extent of the woman’s injuries or potential charges.

