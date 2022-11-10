NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman involved in the 2018 death of a 4-year-old boy in Norfolk has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

In 2019, Catherine Seals pleaded guilty to both charges she faced, felony homicide and felony child abuse with serious injury, in the death of Larkin Carr, 4, November 2018.

Court documents show the child’s body had anywhere from 60 to 90 bruises. The autopsy report listed blunt force trauma to the abdomen as Larkin’s cause of death.

Larkin’s father, Hank Smith, had moved in with Seals at her home on Sangamon Avenue at the time. Prosecutors say she left her then-14-year-old son Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn home alone to watch Larkin and his younger brother Tyler.

The teenager admitted to police that on Nov. 9, 2018, the Friday before Larkin died, he hit the 4-year-old in the stomach with a chair while their parents were out of the house.

In late October of this year, Bolsinger-Hartshorn, now 18 years old, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Bolsinger-Hartshorn was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 10 years suspended. As part of the plea agreement, he will remain in the custody of the Norfolk Department of Juvenile Justice (NDJJ) until he is 21 years old and will be under supervised probation for 10 years after his release.

Larkin’s father, Hank Smith, was sentenced to 21 years behind bars back in late February. Smith was convicted in October 2021 of felony homicide and child abuse and neglect in connection with his son’s death.

This is breaking news and will be updated. 10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne will have the latest updates starting at 4 p.m. on WAVY-TV 10.