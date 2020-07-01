Woman sentenced for fraud scheme including wire transfers through Norfolk Bank of America

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, a California woman was sentenced to two years in prison for organizing an immigration fraud scheme against Iranian nationals — which included wire transfers through a Norfolk based Bank of America.

Court documents show that 61-year-old Helen Kennedy, of Santa Ana, advertised her false immigration business in Iranian publications, Iranian television, and online advertisements.

Kennedy is a naturalized U.S. citizen of Iranian descent and she used Farsi, the native language of Iran, in the advertising. Using her Iranian name, she promised citizenship, green cards, and work authorization in exchange for thousands of dollars in fees. The total amount of defrauded funds was more than $120,000.

Records show that she was charged with five counts of wire transfers sent through a Norfolk Bank of America totaling $40,000 over the course of two years. From there, the funds were transferred to Kennedy’s California Bank of America account.

Court documents also indicate that Kennedy falsely claimed she was an immigration attorney. She was not an attorney and she did not have the authorization to file applications on behalf of another person with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service.

Records also show that Kennedy never attempted to file a single application with the USCIS for any of her clients.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Raymond Villanueva, Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph L. Kosky prosecuted the case.

