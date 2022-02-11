80-year-old woman rescued from burning Norfolk home by pipeline workers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Workers with Virginia Natural Gas and a pipeline construction company leaped into action last week and saved an 80-year-old woman from a burning home in Norfolk.

Two of the men actually crawled on their knees to find the woman in heavy smoke and dragged her to safety, Virginia Natural Gas said Friday in a press release.

The fire happened around 1 p.m. Saturday, February 5 in the 3700 block of Wedgefield Avenue in the Ingleside area of the city.

Virginia Natural Gas says it was just a typical workday at a VNG construction site when the group, which included five employees from pipeline construction company Southeast Connections (SEC), saw the fire and rushed down the street with fire extinguishers.

“There were six of us on the job site when we noticed smoke coming from a home about a block from where we were working,” said John Kearse, a VNG project coordinator. “At first we thought someone was burning leaves, so we ran down to check it out and saw the house engulfed in flames.”

Wedgefield Ave Fire, Feb. 5, 2022 (Courtesy – Norfolk Fire and Rescue)

They found one woman outside who was coughing and screaming for help. She said her 80-year-old mother was still inside.

“She was standing on the stoop calling for help as soon as we got there, and we could just feel the heat from the fire inside,” Kearse said. “She also said her mother was inside and we knew we had to go in.”

VNG said several members of the team tried to go inside, but a wave of heat and smoke hit then and they retreated because they couldn’t see or breathe.

Though they could hear someone calling for help, so SEC employees Ryan Nottingham and Emilio Amay crawled on their knees through the smoke to find the woman and take her to safety.

“We found an 80-year-old woman lying motionless on the floor, barely conscious, and we kept asking where she was,” Nottingham said. “We told her we were here to help and to hang on.”

“After we were able get her safely out of the building, we noticed her arms and legs were covered with burns, but she was thankful for us getting her out before the fire got worse,” Amaya said. “It’s just one of those things where we were there and able to do the right thing.”

The group stayed with the woman until paramedics arrived and the two women were taken to the hospital.

“We are very proud of the actions of our team members and those of Virginia Natural Gas,” said Daniel Murillo, field supervisor for SEC. “Had they not been at the right place at the right time, the outcome could have been very different. I don’t think anyone ever prepares for this or wants to put themselves in this situation. But on this day, they were all heroes.

VNG says the others from SEC who helped Henry Regalado and Benjamin Sparks.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WAVY sent a crew to interview the employees on Friday. Look for more coverage coming up later.