Woman pleads guilty to murder after fatally stabbing Norfolk man in 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a man during a domestic-related incident in 2020.

Court documents show that Shana Winborne pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder on January 20, 2022. She also previously faced a malicious wounding charge, but it was dropped.

According to police, the stabbing took place early in the morning on October 13, 2020, in the 300 block of S. Military Highway. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 39-year-old Dwan Winborne with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital where he later died.

She is set to be sentenced on April 22, 2022.