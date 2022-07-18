NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been hospitalized following a shooting on Colley Avenue in Norfolk Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a gunshot disturbance at the intersection of Colley Avenue and Gates Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they got to the scene, officers found a woman with non life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After further investigation, police arrested 39-year-old Darris T. Hamlin. He is accused of aggravated assault, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.