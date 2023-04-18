NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman has been taken to the hospital following a shooting Monday night in Norfolk.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mahone Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.