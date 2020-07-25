Woman injured following overnight shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are now investigating a shooting that left a woman injured overnight.

According to dispatch, officials received the call for the shooting just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Greenleaf Avenue.

A woman was reportedly taken to a hospital with injuries.

10 On Your Side is still working to get the victim’s conditions.

