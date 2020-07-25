NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are now investigating a shooting that left a woman injured overnight.
According to dispatch, officials received the call for the shooting just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Greenleaf Avenue.
A woman was reportedly taken to a hospital with injuries.
10 On Your Side is still working to get the victim’s conditions.
Latest Posts
- Woman injured following overnight shooting in Norfolk
- NC July 25 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports 2,097 new cases, 32 more deaths Saturday
- Fairfax County School Board changes school’s name from Robert E. Lee to John Lewis
- Woman had guns in diaper bag at Walt Disney World, deputies say
- Tracking the Tropics: Hanna becomes first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season as it heads for Texas