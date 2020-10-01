Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run overnight on N Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 62-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck in a hit-and-run overnight on North Military Highway, police say.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. when the woman was trying to cross the road in the 500 block of North Military. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene, but they don’t have a description as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

