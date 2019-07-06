Woman injured by gunfire while sitting in car on Washington Ave.

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police were investigating in the area of Tidewater Drive and Washington Avenue on Friday night after a woman went to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the woman arrived at the hospital around 7:15 p.m. with the non life-threatening wound.

The woman was reportedly sitting in a car in the 900 block of Washington Avenue Friday night when she was struck by gunfire. A friend drove her to the hospital.

If you have any information that could help police with this investigation, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

