Woman hurt after flipping car at ramp on I-64 in Norfolk

A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after flipping her car on westbound I-64 in Norfolk at the ramp to I-564. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after flipping her car on westbound I-64 in Norfolk at the ramp to I-564.

It happened around 8:55 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police say.

The sedan was blocking the right lane and a wrecker was brought in to remove the vehicle.

The driver of the sedan, 60-year-old Kimberly Holley, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with minor injuries. She was also charged with unsafe lane change.

A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after flipping her car on westbound I-64 in Norfolk at the ramp to I-564. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after flipping her car on westbound I-64 in Norfolk at the ramp to I-564. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

No other details were available in a press release.