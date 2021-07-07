Woman hit by stray bullet in Norfolk on Fourth of July

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was struck by a stray bullet on the Fourth of July in Norfolk, police say.

Police determined the incident happened in the 6200 block of N. Military Highway. The woman arrived at Sentara Leigh Hospital around 11:30 p.m.

Her injury was considered not life-threatening.

No other details in the case have been released, but the woman was one of several people struck by stray gunfire (including several children) around the holiday. A 3-year-old child was also taken to the hospital after being shot in the St. Paul’s area.