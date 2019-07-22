Woman hit by car while riding Lime scooter in Norfolk hit-and-run incident

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating a hit and run incident after a woman was struck by a vehicle while she was riding a Lime scooter.

A 20-year-old woman was found lying in the 800 block of Ballentine Boulevard next to a Lime Scooter at the intersection of Ballentine and Middle Town Cres at around 9 p.m. on July 20, police say.

According to reports, the woman was heading North on Ballentine Boulevard on a Lime scooter and was attempting to continue North at the intersection.

The woman claimed that the traffic light were correct as she crossed the intersection when she was hit by an unknown grey SUV with bright white/blue head lights that was in the right turn lane.

After officials found her, the woman was sent to Norfolk General with non life-threatening injuries.