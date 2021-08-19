Woman gives birth in restroom at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport officials say a woman gave birth in the arrivals terminal building restroom Thursday.
Officials said it was reported around 3:55 p.m. that the woman had her baby at the airport.
They were both taken to the hospital by Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews.
Airport officials did not immediately have information on the mother or baby’s condition.
