Woman given 1-year active sentence for shooting and injuring another woman in Norfolk in 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake woman will serve a one-year active term in jail for shooting and injuring another woman on Bell Street in Norfolk in 2019.

Police said Nicole L. Foster, of Chesapeake, shot and injured a then-37-year-old woman in June 2019 in the 3600 block of Bell Street. The woman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The women knew each other, police said at the time.

Foster was sentenced on Friday to three years with two suspended.

She will also have five years of unsupervised probation upon her release.

