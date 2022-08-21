NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Police are now investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday night in Norfolk.

According to police, the call came in around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Galt Street. Police are investigating this incident as a homicide.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.