Woman found dead in Young Terrace home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in Young Terrace.

Police said the call reporting the incident came in around 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of E. Olney Road.

A woman was found dead inside the home, but authorities didn’t say how they believe she died.

Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide, but did not release information about the woman’s identity or any suspects.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

