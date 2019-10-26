Woman found dead in Norfolk home ruled homicide, suspect in custody

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say they have a suspect in custody for an overnight homicide in Norfolk.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West 26th Street around midnight Saturday for a suspicious situation. They arrived to find a woman dead inside a home. Detectives have ruled her death a homicide.

A man was taken into custody at the scene.

Police have not named the suspect or the woman at this time.

The case remains under investigation. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.