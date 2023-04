NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are working to determine what caused a woman’s death Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Washington Avenue around 11 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive woman on the ground.

When police and fire officials arrived, they determined she had already passed. Police have classified this as an “undetermined death.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of her death.