Woman facing accessory charge in deadly Ocean View stabbing

Norfolk

Charlotte Gwaltney

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is facing an accessory charged in connection with a stabbing in the Ocean View section of Norfolk that led to the death of one man.

Norfolk police confirmed Charlotte Gwaltney is charged with felony accessory after the fact of a homicide.

The charge stems from the stabbing of 50-year-old Darrell W. Long, of Portsmouth, on West Ocean View Avenue on Aug. 27. Medics took him to Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center where he later died.

Police arrested and charged 43-year-old Matthew C. Bass with second-degree murder.

