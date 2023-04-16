NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Ocean View that left a woman dead.

Police were called to the 1900 block of E. Ocean View Avenue at 2:10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a woman who had been shot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nika Washington told 10 On Your Side her aunt called her saying it was her cousin, Terri Denmark.

Sunday night, her entire family grieved the loss of a loved one.

“It was very sad – tragedy to the family like, it was just a shock that you know I never would’ve believed it was her,” Nika said.

She said on the long list of people her cousin leaves behind is her young child.

“She has a son too, so I don’t think that it was nothing, actually nothing she did wrong for anyone to harm her or anything like that.”

Without his mother, Nika said he’ll have to live with his grandmother.

She smiled as she remembered Terri’s upbeat personality.

“She was fun to be around, loved to party.”

She said the family only wants one thing after this tragedy.

“We just want to get justice and hope that we will get justice served for her mom, her kid, her sisters, her dad…”

She had one last message for her cousin.

“We love her, we’re going to miss her and miss the smile, talking…”