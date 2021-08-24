Woman dead following domestic-related shooting on Kingsway Rd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman died late Monday, following a domestic-related shooting in Norfolk.

Police say they got the call for a gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Kingsway Road around 11:55 p.m. on August 23.

When they got to the scene, officers found a woman, identified as 41-year-old Amira Y. James-Rodgers, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting is domestic-related.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting, including possible suspect information.

No additional information has been released.

If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, 10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources to help you. For the full list of resources, CLICK HERE.