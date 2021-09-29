Woman critically injured after shooting on Rockingham St in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot on Wednesday afternoon in south Norfolk.

According to police, they received a call around 1:10 p.m. about the shooting in the 700 block of Rockingham Street.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Rockingham Street. A woman was taken by car to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Call time was around 1:10 p.m. Submit a tip https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/e1aQBodXm4 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 29, 2021

Police say the woman was taken by car to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.