Woman critically injured after shooting on Rockingham St in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot on Wednesday afternoon in south Norfolk.
According to police, they received a call around 1:10 p.m. about the shooting in the 700 block of Rockingham Street.
Police say the woman was taken by car to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
