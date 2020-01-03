Woman charged with trespassing after incident at Norfolk Wawa in which officer fired into car

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman is facing charges after an incident on Thursday in which an officer fired his service weapon into the woman’s car.

Dorothy R. Maddrey, 29, was charged with trespassing and released on a personal recognizance bond, police say.

Police said they responded to the Wawa at 3360 E. Princess Anne Road around 2 a.m. Thursday for reports of an armed woman who was threatening store employees, the third time officers had responded to the Wawa since 10 p.m. on January 1.

Maddrey was found at the Wawa in her car, and while she was being ordered to step out, an officer’s gun discharged into the car. She wasn’t injured and was taken into custody right after the officer’s gun was fired.

Police haven’t said whether the officer will face disciplinary action, but said the officer’s actions are under investigation. No other details in the case have been released.